NCB arrests 2 Nigerian drug peddlers, recovers drugs worth 1.5 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday intercepted two Nigerian drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 1.5 crores from Mumbai.



NCB conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of actor Ajaz Khan.

Khan has been remanded to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case.

He was arrested earlier in the day for the same after eight hours of interrogation.

"4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang," NCB officials had said.

According to p[ress releases issued, NCB Mumbai in its continuously fights against drug suppliers and peddlers in Mumbai seized 260 grams of Heroin and 22 grams of Cocaine and intercepted one Nigerian national at Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai on April 1. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 31/2021. Interrogation of the said Nigerian national is going on.

Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance in the seedpod of the Asian poppy plant. It can be mixed with water and injected with a needle. Heroin can also be smoked or snorted up the nose. All of these ways of taking heroin to send it to the brain very quickly. This makes it very addictive. Heroin is covered under NDPS Act, 1985.

"On the basis of intelligence developed by the Mumbai Zonal Unit, on March 31, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 55 grams of Mephedrone and intercepted one person namely Nasir Samiruddin at Navchetanya Mandal, Jogeshwari (W), Mumbai. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 30/2021," the press release read.

NCB has intercepted 7 foreign nationals of different nationalities and nabbed them with various kinds of drugs in the year 2021. (ANI)

