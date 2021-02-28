NCB arrests 3 drug peddlers in Mumbai, drugs worth Rs 15 lakh recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three drug peddlers during raids in Dongri, Wadi Bunder and Nagpada areas on Saturday night.



According to NCB officials, one of the three drug peddlers arrested yesterday was identified as Ejaz Psycho, who is an associate of Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwal.

Ejaz was arrested from Dongri area and MDMA drugs worth Rs 15 lakh and 25 mobile phones were recovered from him.

Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from the Dongri area of the city. Pathan is currently under the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.

Pathan is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala and is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

