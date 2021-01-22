NCB arrests member of Chinku Pathan gang from Dongri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested one more member of Chinku Pathan's gang from Dongri area of Mumbai and recovered Mephedrone (MD) drug from his possession.



"A diary of Pathan has been recovered, in which names of 20 drug peddlers are mentioned. The money earned from drug sale was being used in anti-national activities," NCB said.

NCB further stated that the information gathered about gangster Chinku Pathan's activities will be shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The investigation is underway to ascertain whether Pathan is associated with Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

