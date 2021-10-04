NCB arrests Shreyas Nair who allegedly has links with Aryan Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday arrested Shreyas Nair, who has alleged links with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, from Goregaon in a drugs case.



Earlier today, Aryan Khan and seven others were sent to a three-day NCB custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a drugs seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

All eight accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

As per the NCB, three persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

Other accused in the case include Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar. (ANI)