NCB busts international drug trafficking cartel in New Delhi, arrests 6

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking cartel, which was smuggling Heroin in the national capital from Afghanistan, and arrested six persons in this regard.

"The NCB has arrested inter-state drug traffickers and busted Afghan-Nigerian cartel. Officials of NCB Delhi Zone busted an International cartel of drug traffickers who were bringing Heroin into Delhi from Afghanistan," said an official statement on Friday.



According to NCB, two Afghani drug traffickers were arrested with 770 grams and 650 grams of Heroin in their possession of August 20. Based on their confessions, an Afghani supplier, two Afghani drug traffickers and a Nigerian peddler were also arrested by the bureau.

"This successful operation is a result of increased focus of NCB on International drug networks especially Afghan Heroin supply network who are working in collaboration with Nigerian drug traffickers," the statement said.

The NCB is running special drives against absconders of drug-related crimes and has received a whopping success across the country with their efforts.

NBC said that the bureau has seized large quantities of drugs and arrested several persons in Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana as well. (ANI)

