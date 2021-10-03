NCB clarifies man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not an officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday issued a clarification that man in a viral photo with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the investigating agency.



"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency said in a statement.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

Eight persons namely--Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra-- were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. All eight were arrested by Mumbai police earlier today.

Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha after arrest have been remanded to NCB custody till Monday. (ANI)

