NCB detains Dawood brother in drugs case

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar - the Mumbai-based sibling of absconding mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar - in connection with a drugs-related case.

"He has been taken under a production remand," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told IANS, but declined to comment further.