NCB makes another arrest in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested another person in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and drug case, said NCB sources.



The arrested man, Jagtap Singh Anand is the elder brother of Karamjeet alias KJ, who was earlier arrested in this case. Several transactions were found between Jagtap, KJ and others.

Jagtap was also involved in the drug trade, according to NCB sources.

In another development, NCB has brought Karan Sajnani and Rahila Furniturewala to the NCB office. They are in judicial custody in connection with the drugs case. NCB had confirmed earlier that these two men might have an alleged involvement in Rajput's death case.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

