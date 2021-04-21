NCB Mumbai arrests 2 drug peddlers, seizes Rs 9 lakh in cash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered Rs nine lakh in cash from them.



Mumbai NCB conducted raids at the Agripada and Marol areas of Mumbai on Tuesday night.

"MD drugs were recovered in the raid, and cash of Rs 9 lakh was also seized. The NCB has arrested two drug peddlers," said the NCB.

A similar incident happened earlier this week. NCB arrested three persons on April 18 after conducting raids at various locations in Mumbai and seized drugs from their possession. The raids took place at Agripada, Nagpada, and Badlapur.

According to NCB sources, the agency seized large quantities of drugs from the possession of the arrested people. Further details are awaited. In order to control the drug menace in the state, the agency has been conducting such raids in the past few weeks. (ANI)

