NCB Mumbai seizes over 6 kgs drugs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai intercepted seven persons including two wanted criminals in a series of operations launched on Tuesday.



The department launched operations and registered two cases on the same day, NCB said in a statement.

During these operations, more than six kilograms of drugs were seized. "Total 2.11 kgs of Mephedrone, 3.9 kgs of Ephedrine and 45 grams of Charas were seized by us," NCB Mumbai reported.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

