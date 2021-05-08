NCB nabs one foreign national with heroin worth Rs 26 crores

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 8th, 2021, 19:30:08hrs
Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Saturday arrested a foreign national with 4 kgs of heroin worth Rs 26 crores.

"NCB officials intercepted a Zambian national, an ex-serviceman of Zambian Army, from Mumbai airport last night with possession of 4 kgs of heroin worth Rs 26 crores", said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai to ANI.
"One NCB official had dressed up as an Air India staffer to nab him. A case has been registered", said Wankhede.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai on May 5 seized 2 kgs of Pseudoephedrine (a stimulant) at Andheri East. According to the NCB, the said quantity of the drug was found concealed in the bottom of nine hot pots. (ANI)

