  4. NCB released 3 detainees; rave party raid 'pre-planned plot': NCP

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 9th, 2021, 13:20:19hrs
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) In another explosive expose, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau released 3 detainees including a kin of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, and termed the ship rave party raid as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Addressing the media, NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that a total of 11 persons were detained after the swoop on the ship (October 2), including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

"Later, that night 3 persons were allowed to go by the NCB officials. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, the nephew of a BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (formerly, Kamboj), Amir Furniturewala and Pratik Gabha. The NCB must reply why they were released from detention," Malik demanded.

