NCB seizes 40 kg ganja from Thane drug peddlers

Continuing a follow-up operation in an ongoing probe, the NCB sleuths intercepted wanted peddler from Badlapur (Thane), Sunil Bhandari and accomplice Aman Gagade, along with the car in which they were travelling, near Patas toll plaza on the Pune-Solapur Highway.

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized 40 kg ganja and Rs 100,000 cash from drug peddlers in Thane, a top official said on Sunday.

A search of the car revealed another 12 kg ganja and the cash neatly concealed beneath the front seats of the vehicle, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Bhandari had earlier applied for anticipatory bail from the Special NDPS Court, Kalyan in Thane, which is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Wankhede said that Bhandari is involved in 9 other serious crimes including attempt to murder, extortion, drug peddling, etc, with the total seizure in the case so far 40 kg ganja, and now, a probe is on to trace its origins.

--IANS

