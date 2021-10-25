NCB's vigilance team begins probe into allegations of Mumbai cruise drugs case witness Prabhakar Sail

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has initiated an investigation through its vigilance team into the money-dealing allegation by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.



"A report from DDG South West Region was received by our DG. He has marked an enquiry to the vigilance section ...Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately... The enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer," Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General, NCB told mediapersons.

Notably, Sail, who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

