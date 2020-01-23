NCC aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A NCC (National Cadet Corps) aircraft made an emergency landing at Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village here on Thursday.



The aircraft made an emergency landing after it faced a technical problem.

"This is an NCC aircraft. Due to some technical fault, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing. There were no casualties and there was no damage to the aircraft. A team of Air Force has reached and further, the investigation is underway," said circle officer (CO) Anshul Jain.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

