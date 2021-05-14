NCC cadets in Kerala join Covid duty

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) With Covid surge reaching greater heights in Kerala, the NCC, the largest uniformed youth organization of the World, as part of "Ex Yogdaan" is assisting the civil administration.

They joined Covid service in Kottayam, the first place on Thursday.

Brigadier N.V.Sunil Kumar, the Group Commander NCC Group Kottayam looking after the Central Kerala Region along with 90 NCC cadets reached out to the district administration of Pathanamthitha and Kottayam in providing all possible help.