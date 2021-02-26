NCDRC's grievance redressal portal operational in 15 states/UTs

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The 'E-Daakhil' portal meant for consumer grievance redressal launched by the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in September 2020 is now operational in 15 states and Union Territories.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has now asked the states to launch an e-filing portal from their end. A web application for e-filing of consumer complaints named 'edaakhil.nic.in' was developed by the NIC for the purpose. This digital software for filing consumer complaints has many features like e-notice, case document download link and VC hearing link, filing written response by opposite party, fling rejoinder by complainant and alerts via SMS and email.