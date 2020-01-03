NCLAT reserves order on RoC's plea in Tata-Mistry matter till Jan 6

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday reserved till January 6 the order on a petition filed by Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking modification in its order in Tata-Mistry matter.

RoC, which falls under the ambit of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), approached NCLAT on December 23 seeking changes to its order in the case.



In the application, RoC sought to be included as a party in the ongoing matter. It also sought amendments to certain parts of the judgement "to correctly reflect the conduct of the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, as not being illegal and being as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956/2013".

Meanwhile, the Tata Sons Limited yesterday approached the Supreme Court against the order of the NCLAT which reinstated Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the company.

On December 18, the NCLAT had restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

The tribunal, however, clarified the restoration order will be operational only after four weeks, thus allotting time to Tatas to file an appeal. (ANI)

