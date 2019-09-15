NCMC holds meeting to review flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Sunday held a meeting to review the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba here where he took stock of the current situation, preparedness, and rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis.

"It was informed by both the flood-affected states that due to extremely heavy rainfall and the consequent discharge of water from the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh and other reservoirs in the two states, there has been flooding in the upstream as well as downstream areas," a press statement reads.Action to evacuate and rescue people and livestock have been taken by the states and no loss of life has been reported. Adequate teams of the NDRF and Army have also been deployed and are engaged in rescue work.India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that while there has been very heavy rainfall in these states over the past few days, the intensity is likely to decline from Monday.Senior officials of the Ministries of Home and Defence, as well as those from the IMD, NDRF and Central Water Commission, attended the meeting. Chief Secretaries and other senior officers from the state governments participated in the meeting through video conference. (ANI)