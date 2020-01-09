NCP chief flags off 21-day long 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' to oppose CAA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday flagged off 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' from the Gateway of India here to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The yatra will culminate at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi on January 30, the death anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi.



Besides Pawar, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Prakash Ambedkar, and other leaders were present at the Gateway of India.

The yatra will reach Rajghat via Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering a journey of 3,000 km.

Sinha told media reporters that various organisations including farmers will participate in the yatra.

He added that the Yatra is to push for the scrapping of the new Citizenship law.

With Mahatma Gandhi's portrait kept in the middle, the protestors raised slogans against the amended law.

Condemning the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University, the leaders demanded a fair investigation into the attack on JNU students and teachers.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi refugees who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

