NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Sparking fresh health concerns, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, who has been unwell since Sunday, was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital here after he developed fresh abdominal pains, a top party leader said on Tuesday.

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that Pawar, who was due to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday "since he is experiencing some pain again".