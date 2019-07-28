NCP chief Sharad Pawar adopting 'frustrated approach': Javadekar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was adopting a "frustrated approach" to allege that central agencies were being used to pressurise Opposition leaders to join BJP and suggested the leader introspect within his party.

"Sharad Pawar is disappointed. If their folks are going out of the party, it is for them to consider why they are leaving. Therefore, he is criticising BJP with a frustrating approach," he told ANI.He said his party leaders have left him in the past as well. "Maharashtra has witnessed that he got 50-60 MLAs elected and then they left him during 1980-85. He has to really see why people are leaving him and amend it," he said.He said that Pawar does not enjoy the support of the people of the state. "Voters do not listen to them (NCP)," he stated.Earlier, former Chief Minister Pawar alleged that the central government is using central agencies to pressurise leaders of opposition parties to join the BJP."Central Government is misusing their power before elections(Maharashtra), pressuring those leaders who are not willing to join BJP. This is not limited to Maharashtra, it has happened everywhere. Maharashtra Chief Minister and his cabinet ministers have been involved in calling many leaders. On the other side, we are getting complaints from many that some agencies are being used like ED, CBI and state government's ACB. These agencies are being used to threaten the public representatives," he said while addressing the media in Mumbai. (ANI)