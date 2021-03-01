NCP Chief Sharad Pawar takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.



"I took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Sir J. J. Hospital, Mumbai today. To strengthen the vaccination drive, I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine and join the fight against corona virus," Sharad Pawar said in a tweet.

India commenced its third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1, the Central government has announced on February 25.

The eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1, were able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform from Monday onwards. The

Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitor real-time management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

Maharashtra reported 6,397 new Covid-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department today.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the Maharashtra government has imposed a lockdown in Amravati. (ANI)

