NCP-Cong to meet again in 2 days after Pawar-Sonia meet

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The much anticipated Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet took place on Monday evening but failed to end the Maharashtra stalemate.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter, soon after the two met to announce: "Sh. Sharad Pawar met the Congress President today and briefed her on the situation in Maharashtra. It was decided that in a day or two, representatives from NCP & Congress will meet in Delhi to discuss the way forward".

Sources say, meeting between Pawar and Gandhi lasted for 45 minutes. Deliberations on Maharashtra government formation remained the focal point of the meeting.

This meeting took place amid no consensus of government formation by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. Interestingly, earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Pawar said the BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the elections together and "they have to choose their paths". This was even as NCP and the Congress are in active talks with the Shiv Sena. BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together. The BJP bagged 105 out of 288 seats while Shiv Sena managed to win 56 seats. However, the alliance fell apart after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey demanded rotational chief ministerial post, a demand denied by the BJP. miz/abn/kr