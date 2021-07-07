NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law arrested by ED in Pune land deal case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary in the Pune land deal case, ED informed on Wednesday.



According to the ED officials, he was arrested today early in the morning.

Chaudhary was called for questioning in the money laundering case on Tuesday and questioned by the ED officials. He also presented several documents related to the case which were analysed by the officials.

"He will be presented before the court today," the officials said.

The case date backs to 2016.

Eknath Khadse was summoned by the agency in the case earlier in January.

Khadse, who was earlier with the BJP, had to resign from the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal. (ANI)

