NCP may discuss collectively forming govt in core committee meeting today, says Jayant Patil

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil on Sunday said that the core committee of the party might discuss how to collectively form a government in Maharashtra with Congress and Shiv Sena.

"A Core committee meeting has been called today. The party is expected to discuss issues related to the formation of government in Maharashtra among other things. It is not known what issues will be discussed. However, I feel the party will talk about how to form a government collectively," Patil told media persons here.

He also said that the NCP will only induct MLAs from other parties on the basis of merits."We will not be doing 'Mega Bharti'. We will only be doing 'Bharti' (recruitment) based on merit. Several MLAs are in touch with us. However, the decision on inducting them into the party will be taken keeping in mind those who loyally stood by the party all along," the NCP leader said.Patil said that youngsters have also worked hard to take the party forward, and therefore, the NCP will ensure that they are not neglected."We will also reach out to all the other parties who have helped us in previous elections as well and a final decision will only be taken after discussions with Shiv Sena and other small parties," he added.Maharashtra came under the President's Rule earlier this week after all the parties failed to form a government in the state.BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways due to differences over power-sharing after fighting the assembly polls together, sending the state into political uncertainty. The Shiv Sena is now in parley with the Congress and NCP to form a government in the state.The BJP is the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)