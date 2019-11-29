NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil appointed as pro-tem Speaker in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro-tem Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly.

A special session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be convened tomorrow where 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government is likely to prove its majority in the 288-member House.



Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar said, "Floor test might take place tomorrow. We are ready. Earlier we had 162 MLAs, now we are 170 and the number will go up. But there is no doubt that this government has the majority."

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- Sena-NCP-Congress combine, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

In fast-moving political developments on Tuesday, Fadnavis and Pawar resigned from their posts after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test the next day. They were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Saturday morning.



Before submitting his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Fadnavis held a press conference to announce that he did not have the requisite number of MLAs to prove a majority in the 288-member Assembly. (ANI)

