NCP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over JNU fee hike

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya sabha over the matter of fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The students of JNU have been protesting to demand complete fee rollback along with other demands including the draft hostel manual which includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings.

The university had hiked the double room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, single room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.The fee was, however, partially rolled back. Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be kept to Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who are from the below poverty line (BPL) category.Similarly, the room rent for double seater rooms has been kept at Rs 300 per month for all while it is Rs 150 for eligible BPL category students.The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18 and is scheduled to go on till December 13.Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has blamed the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for the continuance of the crisis in the university and urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to remove him from his post. (ANI)