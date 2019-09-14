NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale submits resignation to Speaker ahead of joining BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP, Udayanraje Bhosale on Saturday submitted his resignation from Lok Sabha to Speaker Om Birla as he is scheduled to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi today.

The Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency in Maharashtra is the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.Bhosale met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Pune airport before they both left for Delhi.Bhosale said that he will join the BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.In his tweet, he implored the people to continue showering their support and love for him in the days ahead.A three-time MP from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bhosale was earlier a member of the BJP and had even served as the member of the state cabinet of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly in 1998.Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP chief in the state Chandrakant Patil are also scheduled to attend Bhosale's rejoining the BJP.Ahead of the assembly elections, which are expected to be held later this year, several senior leaders from the opposition NCP and Congress have been joining the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena. (ANI)