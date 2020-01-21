NCP releases list of 7 candidates for Delhi polls, fields former AAP MLA Surender Singh from Delhi Cantt

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday released names of seven candidates for Delhi assembly polls including Surender Singh, who has reigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Singh, a sitting MLA from Delhi Cantt, will contest the election from his own constituency on NCP ticket.



Other NCP candidates in the list are Chaudhary Fateh Singh (Gokulpur), Zahid Ali (Babarpur), Prashant Gaur (Gonda), Rana Sujeet Singh (Chattarpur), Mayur Bhan (Mustafabad) and Asim Baig (Chandani Chowk).

After being denied a ticket by his party to contest the ensuing polls, Surender Singh resigned from AAP.

He shared his resignation letter on Twitter.

"I am sad and I am giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party", he said.

Speaking to ANI, the former National Security Guard Commando said he was fighting elections on NCP ticket.

"I got an offer to fight elections from all parties but I chose NCP," he said.

Singh said he will reveal more information about his plans on Wednesday.

Delhi Assembly Polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

