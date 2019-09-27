NCP's Ajit Pawar quits as MLA from Baramati

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In a major jolt to the National Congress Party (NCP), former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday quit as the MLA from Baramati.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Hairbhau Bagde, confirmed Ajit's resignation and said it has been accepted by him.

So far no reason has been given for his sudden step down from lawmaker's position.



Ajit is a nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, scheduled to take place on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

