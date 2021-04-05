NCP workers advised to give relief to distressed people in COVID-19 crisis: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party party workers have been advised to work at the local level to give relief to the distressed people with special emphasis on the implementation of vaccination campaigns, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday.



"NCP workers are also advised to work relentlessly at local level to give relief to the distress people in this unprecedented crisis. Special emphasis should be given on the implementation of corona preventive vaccination campaigns (sic)," Pawar said in a tweet.

The NCP chief further said that the second wave of the pandemic has spread across the state and the number of patients is increasing exponentially. The situation is worsening day by day, he added.

"Similarly, there is a huge shortage of blood availability in the state. For this, blood donation camps should also be extensively organised. I am sure that we will overcome this pandemic with patience, restraint, precautions and mutual cooperation. Thank you."

As per the union health ministry, there are 4,31,896 active cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra while the death toll in the state stands at 55,878. The cumulative recoveries in the state have reached 25,22,823. (ANI)

