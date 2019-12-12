NCP youth wing distributes food, blankets to Delhi fire incident victims' kin

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The youth wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday distributed clothes, money, food and blankets, days after its chief Sharad Pawar visited Anaj Mandi area and met the family members of the victims of the tragic fire incident and had assured assistance.

"We came to the LNJP Hospital where the victims are being treated. We saw the condition people were living in. We talked to party chief Sharad Pawar and he asked us to distribute relief materials and money among the people," Dhiraj Sharma, national president of youth NCP, told ANI.He said that they are also distributing Rs 5,000 to the family members of the people injured in the fire incident and Rs 10,000 to the families of those who died in the incident.National president of student NCP, Sonia Doohan, who was also distributing the relief materials, said that they were helping the people with their basic needs.One of the women who were given a blanket and some money said: "This money is very helpful at this time for us. I don't know how to show my gratitude."As many as 43 people had died while 62 others were injured after a massive fire broke out in an illegal factory in Old Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on December 8. The injured are being treated at the LNJP Hospital here. (ANI)