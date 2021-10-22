NCPA reopens with a spectacular line-up

Speaking on the re-opening, Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, said, "The last one and a half years have been challenging for the NCPA. As we near the end of this period, we are happy that we have emerged stronger than before the pandemic disrupted our lives. Presenting, preserving and promoting the arts is our raison d'etre and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to our premises. We will be reopening with a well-known Marathi play. Our resident musicians are ready with a curated programme for the opening concert as are the eminent artistes from our Indian music, dance and International music genres who have all been waiting to make the return to the theatres a memorable one. While we continue to follow all safety and hygiene protocols, we will ensure that our patrons relive the experience of watching live performances."

The opening night will showcase a distinct flavour of Marathi theatre with Prashant Damle's exceptionally successful and much-loved play, 'Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht'. The evening following the opening will take the audiences on a musical ride as veteran musician Louiz Banks and his stellar line-up of artistes bring to jazz lovers a 'Blast from the Past'. The SOI Chamber Orchestra, led by Music Director Marat Bisengaliev, will return to the stage with a programme of beloved classics featuring members of the SOI as soloists. The Indian classical music night will feature the legendary Rashid Khan in concert. Two renowned classical dancers Rama Vaidyanathan and Mallika Sarabhai will take the stage with their exclusive performances, 'Pratibodhana --The Awakening' and 'Gems of Kuchipudi', respectively.

The elegantly designed Tata Theatre, known for its fine acoustics, will be the venue for all the much-anticipated performances.

