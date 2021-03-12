NCPCR directs Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' for inappropriate portrayal of Children'

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Citing inappropriate portrayal of children in 'Bombay Begums', the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday asked the streaming platform Netflix to stop streaming the web series.



In a notice to Netflix, the apex child rights body has directed the over the top (OTT) to furnish a detailed action taken report within 24 hours.

"...under Section 13 (1) (j) of CPCR Act, 2005 the Commission directed the Netflix to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action taken report within 24 hrs," the NCPRC notice said

The commission in the notice said it took action based on a complaint from 'two' Twitter handles which alleged the children in the series 'Bombay Begums' were found to be "indulged in snorting drugs and taking indecent pictures and selfies in the classroom".

"As the series with this type of content would not only pollute the young minds of the children, and may also result into abuse and exploitation of children at the hands of the perpetrator(s)/offender(s)," the notice said.

"Further, Netflix was also directed to take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect to the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things," it added.

Talking about the issue, an NCPCR spokesperson said that it is morally and legally wrong to portray children in India in an obscene or vulgar manner.

"The Commission is the primary custodian of children's rights in India. We will not tolerate such activities at all. The Commission will take strict against this," they added.

'Bombay Begums' is a tale of five women across generations wrestling with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition in contemporary urban India. (ANI)

