NCPCR is mandated to protect, promote child rights: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Women Child and Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is mandated to function for the protection and promotion of child rights.

"The Ministry has enacted the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act (CPCR), 2005, extending pan-India except Jammu and Kashmir, under which the NCPCR is mandated to function for protection and promotion of child rights," Irani said in a written reply given in the Lok Sabha.

She said NCPCR may inquire into complaints and take suo motu notice of matters relating to -- deprivation and violation of child rights, non-implementation of laws providing for protection and development of children, non-compliance of policy decisions, guidelines or instructions aimed at mitigating hardships to and ensuring welfare of the children and to provide relief to such children or take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities.Irani informed that the Ministry has legislated various child-centric acts such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 ensuring the safety, security, dignity, and well-being of children.She said that her Ministry is implementing a centrally sponsored scheme "Child Protection Services" (CPS) (erstwhile Integrated Child Protection Scheme), and providing financial assistance, as grant-in-aid, to the states and Union Territories for inter-alia, undertaking a situational analysis of children in difficult circumstances, for setting up and maintenance of various types of Child Care Institutions."The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016 framed under JJ Act, inter-alia specify standards for physical infrastructure, clothing, bedding, nutrition, and diet, as well as rehabilitation measures such as education, vocational training, and counselling," she said. (ANI)