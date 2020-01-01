NCPCR writes to all DGPs to prevent identity disclosure of POCSO victims

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Directors General of Police (DGPs) of all states regarding "identity disclosure of POCSO victims".

NCPCR said in a tweet that they have released an advisory to DGPs to all states and union territories to keep the identity of the victim confidential as part of "procedure for media".

The commission noticed that investigating officers reveal key information associated with the victim while addressing the media about the case."On careful examination of various media reports covering cases of child sexual abuse, it has been noticed that investigating officers/district police in charge while addressing media about such cases are divulging such key information associated with the victim which is required to be kept confidential," the letter said."Such act of police of revealing information connected with the identification of the sexual abuse victim may lead to identity disclosure," it said.NCPCR stated that revealing the identity of the victim under Section 23 of the POCSO Act is restricted."Disclosure of identity of a minor sexual abuse victim including the name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars is restricted under Section 23 of POCSO Act 2012," the letter said. (ANI)