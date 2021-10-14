  1. Sify.com
NCPCR writes to Delhi govt over COVID-19 protocol violation

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 14th, 2021, 17:30:03hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday wrote to the Delhi Government on a complaint against it for 'using minor school children of Delhi for a promotion advertisement shoot.

The NCPCR said that the video shows the violation of COVID-19 protocol guidelines and endangers the lives of minor school children.'
The commission in a letter said that in a purported promotional video of the Delhi Government, a large number of children are seen without masks which is a violation of COVID-19 protocols and endanger their lives. (ANI)

