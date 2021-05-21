NCPCR writes to States, UTs over health facilities for children

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the health department of States and Union Territories (UTs) seeking details of Newborn Intensive Care Units (NICUs), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) and Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) in the concerned States/UTs.



The NCPCR, in its letter on Thursday to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of all States and UTs, requested for assigning a nodal officer who would be responsible for providing data about the health facilities for the children in the concerned States/UTs.

"The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting slightly a greater number of younger people. Doctors have confirmed that even newborns and infants are testing COVID-19 positive, though their condition remains under control and rarely turns fatal. The third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country and according to experts, it will affect children too," NCPCR wrote its letter to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of all States and UTs.

"Keeping in view, the high risk involved for infants and children in the upcoming third wave of COVID-19, NCPCR has developed a format to collect information on the functioning of NICUs/ PICUs and SNCUs from the states/UTs. For this, all the states and UTs, Health and Family Welfare Departments are requested to assign a nodal officer, who would be responsible for providing data of the state on the form," the letter read.

The NCPCR further said that this information would enable the commission in ensuring the better implementation of facilities and strengthening of each NICUs/ PICUs and SNCUs of states and UTs.

"Kindly ensure that the requisite information is duly filled and verified in the attached form shall reach the Commission within seven days of the date of receipt of the letter," NCPCR added. (ANI)

