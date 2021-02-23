NCPEDP conducts workshop in Hyderabad to empower differently-abled

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): With an aim to empower the differently-abled by making them aware of their rights, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) conducted a workshop on 'Regional Seminar on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities' in Hyderabad on Tuesday.



NCPEDP is a New Delhi-based organization that works for the advocacy and research of the rights in disability laws. The organisation that has been registered as an NGO works alongside governments to understand and deal with the challenges that a person with disabilities face. This organisation works to create a better environment and inclusive society for the differently-abled in the country.

Akshay Jain, Program Office for Advocacy, NCPEDP, speaking to ANI said, "So we are conducting a Regional Level workshop for two days here in Hyderabad. This workshop mainly focuses on empowering the differently-abled by creating awareness among them about the rights they have and teaching them to fight for their rights."

"In this workshop, seminars will be conducted to discuss accessibility, education, health and impact of COVID-19 pandemic on differently-abled people along with covering the topics of social rehabilitation, Advocacy," he further said.

He also stated that to address the gathering and make people aware of the rights of differently-abled people, many resource persons from Telangana that comprise social activist, journalists, and many others who are differently-abled attended the workshop.

"Once the discussions are done, we from NCPEDP would all the information regarding the problems that are being faced by the differently-abled people so that they can be addressed at a national level and find solutions to it," he said.

Niharika, Project Officer for Advocacy, NCPEDP, speaking to ANI said, "NCPEDP is spread across the country understanding the problems of differently-abled people, educating and making them aware their right, train them how to fight for their rights. The NCPEDP is divided into the National Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (NCRPD) consisting of all the specialists and social activities working for persons with disabilities and while the other segment is the state-level partners, who hand all the state-level related issues."

"The main reason to conduct Seminars is to create awareness among the people about the rights of persons with disabilities. In India, we have a charity kind of perspective towards disabled people. Instead of showing them that sympathy we aim to provide them with all the required information on their rights and make them empowered so that they get their rightful place in the society," she added. (ANI)

