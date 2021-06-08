NCSC issues notice to Punjab government on scholarship scheme

By Shafali Nigam

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla on Tuesday said that a notice has been issued to the Punjab government, directing it to submit a response over the non-disbursal of payments under its Scheduled Caste Post- Matric Scholarship Scheme.



"A notice has been issued to the Punjab government, directing them to submit a response over the non-disbursal of payments. An organisation of private colleges known as the Joint Association of Colleges is not issuing roll numbers of students to protest against arrears given to them under the Scheduled Caste Post- Matric Scholarship scheme," Sampla told ANI.

"It is the responsibility of state governments to implement the scheme. There is a resentment in colleges. We have asked for a report and have issued a notice to them (Punjab government). We asked for a reply by today, but as I have been informed, the state government has not responded yet," he added.

Vijay Sampla stated: "I had asked for some reports from the Centre as I heard it did not clear some dues. The report which arrived shows that all the last dues were cleared. The arrears of 309 crores has been given. As of now, the scheme is 60-40 per cent. 60 per cent is given by the centre and 40 per cent is given by the state. The Centre has given its share."

"Representatives of the colleges told me two to three days ago that they have been given just 40 per cent of the payment," he said.

"We can not say anything till the state government submits its report. But I would like to say that the state government is responsible for the injustice towards the SC students," Sampla said. (ANI)

