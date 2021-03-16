NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill would lead to better governance: BJP

Gupta also suggested that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should not engage in any power struggle in the national capital.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Welcoming the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday that despite the amendment, about 75 per cent of administrative works and powers will rest with the elected government in Delhi.

On Monday, the Union government had introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha, which gives more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

"Even as the Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha, 75 per cent administrative power will remain with the local government and it would be better that instead of starting a new power struggle, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government should concentrate on providing good governance and developing Delhi," Gupta said.

The leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, termed it as a move in the right direction which would lead to better governance in Delhi, besides clearly defining the constitutional roles of the government as well as the Lieutenant Governor.

"The Bill seeks to clearly define the role of the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor in important matters pertaining to the administration and smooth running of the local and civic bodies. It will end the confusion on this issue and in future fast track the process of development and decision making," the BJP lawmaker said.

"The proposed amendments clearly point out that the elected government needs to send legislative proposals to the Lieutenant Governor at least 14 days in advance to seek his opinion and avoid any delays. This will help in the smooth functioning of the government and quick decision making for the benefit of the people of Delhi," Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri also pointed out that the Bill clearly seeks to spell out the constitutional functions of the council of ministers and the Lieutenant Governor.

--IANS

ssb/arm