NCW chairperson urges Kerala govt to act against 'love jihad'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Urging the Kerala government to take action against 'love jihad', National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday alleged that women are forcefully converted and taken to different countries.

"I conducted a detailed enquiry into the forceful conversion and love jihad and women leaving the country. Marrying a person from a different religion is not a problem but forcefully converting them is a problem. It is happening in Kerala," Sharma told ANI.



"Women are forcefully taken to different countries in the name of love jihad and are used as a sex object. The Kerala government and the Chief Minister should solve the issue. It is not a problem of some communities but of a country," she added. (ANI)

