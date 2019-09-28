NCW chief seeks strict action over rape video surfacing on social media

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday expressed anger and dismay over a rape video surfacing on social media and demanded strict action while noting that the accused behind the incident have been arrested.

The NCW chairperson also called upon the twitter to block all accounts with tweets of the rape video of Nalanda Bihar.

Sharma, who made a series of tweets, called for strict action in the matter including POSCO against the reporter who, she said, is the source of the video."My team talked to the SP and identified all the 7 accused that is 6 + 1 who was recording. All have been arrested," she said."Today I saw this rape video on twitter which is showing face of the girl and at few places name is also there which is horrible. The reporter who is the source of this video must also go to jail under POCSO. He is already charge-sheeted 4 times before and I don't know who is the judge who gave him bail which he shouldn't have got," she added.She said that she has constituted a team to probe the matter and another team for counseling for the victim. "Medical has been done. For TIP police have written to the magistrate,"."These 7 B.....s got arrested and will see they get charge-sheeted within 10 days and get maximum punishment. Requesting Twitter to block all accounts with tweets with this rape video of Nalanda Bihar. Also requesting Facebook to block all posts with this video immediately. As a Chairperson at NCW I will send you a written request too," she said. (ANI)