NCW requests action against police officers who didn't help Hyderabad doctor's father on time

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday demanded strict action against the police officials who reportedly refused to help the father of the alleged rape and murder victim in Hyderabad.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has assured assistance to the victim's family.

"Sending a member to Hyderabad to assist the family and take it up with the police NCW India won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve," Sharma's tweet read.Coming down heavily on Telangana Police, she tweeted, "Look at the mindset of #Telangana police. They told the father that she might have eloped with someone. @DGP Telangana, @Telangana CMO I expect serious, severe and quick action against the officials who did not act on the missing complaint."The NCW chairperson, through another tweet, asserted that it was a "horrible and horrific incident" which occurred in a city "where many many young girls from all over the country are working". She further questioned how the girls in the country would ever think of becoming "independent" if they were not "secure" to move around.The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy.Police have, meanwhile, nabbed some of the accused in the incident and are conducting investigations in the matter.The chief of Police in Telangana, meanwhile, stated that they will do everything possible to nab all the perpetrators and fast track their conviction.It also urged people to contact the police directly in case of any problems in the future."Murder of veterinarian is gruesome and atrocious. Deeply pained and anguished. Telangana Police will do everything possible at its command to nab the offenders at the earliest and get them convicted through a fast track trial. Anyone, anytime, anywhere in distress, please #Dial100 knock," a tweet from the official handle of DGP, Telangana read. (ANI)