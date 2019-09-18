NCW seeks action against cops for torturing three women in Assam

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of a case involving three women who were allegedly beaten and stripped at a police outpost in Darrang district of Assam.

"The Commission has condemned the treatment meted out to the women at the outset and has taken Suo-Motu cognizance of this issue. The Commission is anguished with such alleged misconduct on part of the police officials, who have ill-treated women not involved in any crime but suspected to know the whereabouts of alleged criminal", read a press release by National Commission of Women.



The commission has directed Assam's Director-General of Police to take up the matter and ensuring 'stern punishment' to the miscreants.

On September 8, a sub-inspector and a woman constable were suspended for allegedly stripping and torturing a pregnant woman and her two sisters at a police outpost in Assam's Darrang district, the police stated.

The three women were taken to the police station for questioning in a "kidnapping" case filed against their brother for eloping with a woman. (ANI)

