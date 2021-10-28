NCW seeks action as sleeves of women candidates cut outside Raj exam centre

Terming the incident "appalling" the Commission, in a statement, said that it is "utterly humiliating" to make women go through such harassment.

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of an incident in which a male security guard was seen cutting the sleeves of female candidates outside an examination centre in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

"The NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance in the matter," it said.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan seeking strict action against those responsible for "violating the right of women to live with dignity."

The Commission has also sought an explanation why no female guard was deputed to frisk female candidates at the centre.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Chairman, Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The action taken in the matter has to be apprised to the Commission at the earliest.

Earlier Sharma, in a social media post said, "How can they cut clothes of girls in the name of controlling cheating? This is atrocious. @ashokgehlot51 you must stop this dictat."

The preliminary examination of the Rajasthan Administrative Services was held on Wednesday.

Candidates were reportedly not allowed to wear full sleeve clothes.

--IANS

