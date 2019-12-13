NCW slams Rahul Gandhi on rape remarks

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has slammed Rahul Gandhi for his "rape in India" remark.

Sharma rebuked Gandhi in her tweet saying: "What does @RahulGandhi intend to convey by saying 'rape in India'? How come it's so easy to use word 'Rape'? Does he realize how tormenting it can be for women? Two of the states with maximum number of cases, which doesn't have women Commission has Congress govt. What about it?"

Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand took a jibe at the Prime Minister's pet project 'Make in India' and said: "Earlier it was 'make in India', but now it is 'rape in India'."

There was an uproar in Parliament over his statement and MPs sought his apology considering the statement to be against the dignity of women. The most scathing attack was made by Union minister Smriti Irani who said "This is the first time in the history of India that a man from Gandhi family has the audacity to insult women and call for their rape. This is the first time in the history of India that a leader is giving loud call that Indian women should be raped. Does he mean that all men in India want to rape women? Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?" Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday refused to apologise over his rape remark and hit out at the government saying this was "merely an excuse" for them (BJP government) to divert attention from the main issue. sfm/kr