NCW takes cognisance of rape of women by police officer in Rajasthan

In a statement, the commission said that a fact-finding team has been sent to the state. The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognisance of an incident where a woman was allegedly raped by a police officer in Rajasthan.

The cognisance was taken on the basis of a media report where it was alleged that a woman, who had gone to lodge a complaint against her husband on March 2, was allegedly trapped and raped repeatedly inside the compound of the police station in Alwar.

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the reported incident. It is the duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for commission of crimes," the officials statement said.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Director General of Police of Rajasthan seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault.

--IANS

aka/ash