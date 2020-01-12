NCW team inquires about manhandling of women protesters in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A fact-finding team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited Tulluru village and met women protestors and also inquired about the manhandling by the police during the protest on Sunday.

The commission also inquired about the manhandling of women agitators by the police during their protest against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal of shifting the state capital to Vizag.

There were reports of women farmers were brutally beaten up by the police during their protest. Subsequently, the commission took a suo moto cognizance in connection with case.A local advocate, nominated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), accompanied the NCW team of two--Kanchan Khattar, Senior Coordinator and Praveen Singh, Counsellor of the commission.Protests are going on in the region for the past 26 days demanding the Andhra Pradesh government to retain Amaravati as the lone capital of the state.Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Galla Jayadev alleged that the police misled the NCW team and took them on the longest route.Meanwhile, CPI leader Annie Raja, who visited the protestors, opined that the NCW team should have spent more time with the protestors.Protests are taking place all across Andhra Pradesh including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. Police forces have been deployed in these areas. (ANI)